Frecks blast for referee after his captain sees red

Passionate manager Dave Frecklington criticised the match officials after his Gainsborough Trinity drew the second Lincolnshire derby of the holiday period on New Year’s Day.

Ashley Worsfold scored for the fourth successive home match to give Trinity a half-time advantage over National League North relegation rivals Boston United at the Northolme.

But Reece Thompson levelled straight after the break for the visitors, who had won the reverse fixture 2-0 on Boxing Day.

And the Holy Blues were forced to defend for most of the second period after captain Nathan Jarman was dismissed for a second yellow card following a challenge on Brad Abbott.

Frecklington said: “The officials were poor today considering it was a local derby.

“There was no common sense. It was a wet pitch and the referee could have understood the game a bit more.

“It was not a malicious tackle, it was just one where he over-touched (the ball).

“I would have gone for that ball and would have been more disappointed in him (Nathan Jarman) if he had not gone for it.

“I just expected more from the officials. The referee could have been more sensible.

“When we went down to 10 men we regrouped.

“We have got good spirit in the changing room and that was evident late on.

“I am delighted with the point. We started really well and caused them problems.

“Their goal was poor and we have got to do better, but were outstanding in terms of grit and determination.”

Worsfold had broken the deadlock after 11 minutes, creating space inside the area to slot past the keeper.

Gainsborough complained there was a foul on keeper Henrich Ravas in the build up to Boston’s leveller.