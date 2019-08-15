Four matches in 10 days for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity’s league season finally gets under way on Saturday with trip to Nantwich Town as they bid to return to the National League North at the second attempt.

Last season the Holy Blues missed out on a place in the NPL play-offs on the final day of the season.

They finished one point outside the top five and were pipped by Buxton.

This time around they will be led by manager Liam King and his assistant, Ross Hannah, who took over towards the end of the previous campaign after the departure of Lee Sinnott.

The rookie management duo — and their reshaped squad, featuring a host of new faces and a new-look strikeforce alongside stalwart Ashley Worsfold — will face a hectic start to their first full season with four matches in 10 days.

Saturday’s match at Nantwich will be followed on Tuesday by their first home fixture as Whitby Town visit the Northolme.

A week on Saturday Trinity switch from NorthernPremier League action to the FA Cup when Warrington Town are the visitors.

Then on Bank Holiday Monday it is back to league action and a trip to MatlockTown to conclude a busy start to the season proper.

Trinity’s final match in August will also be at the Northolme when they face Lancaster City on Saturday, 31st.