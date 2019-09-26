Former Nottingham Forest striker joins new club, Leeds United seek inspiration from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday keeper impressed by new boss - and the rest of Thursday's Championship rumours

Ex-Nottingham Forest forward Jamie Ward has a secured a deal with Scunthorpe United, after leaving the club back in May following his contract's expiry. (BBC Sport)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be 'quietly confident' that the club will be worth £300m by 2021, if they're promoted to the Premier League this season and stay up for a further campaign, with Wolverhampton Wanderers being used as inspiration. (Football Insider)

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta has suggested that he's been focusing on securing young talents from smaller clubs, as the larger are more aware of the burgeoning stars they have on their hands. (Sport Witness)

Watford are said to be monitoring Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant, who has been one of the club's few standout performers this season with five goals in eight Championship outings. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has claimed the Owls squad have embraced new manager Garry Monk's footballing philosophy, and has praised his inclusiveness in rotating the side for Tuesday's clash against Everton. (Sheffield Star)

Wigan Athletic skipper Sam Morsy has admitted he was surprised that Blackburn Rovers allowed defender Charlie Mulgrew to join his side on loan, claiming the player's goal-threat is that of a '£10m midfielder'. (Wigan Today)

Derby County pair Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence have been charged with drink-driving, after the latter crashed his Range Rover Sport into a lamppost on Tuesday evening whilst under the influence. (Telegraph)

Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda has rejected claims he was 'frozen out' of the Robins squad earlier in the season, before he put pen to paper on a new three year deal with the club. (Bristol Post)

Queens Park Rangers look likely to hold onto - or perhaps drive up the asking price - of young star Ebere Eze, after it transpired that the Hoops have the option to extend his contract to 2022. (Football London News)