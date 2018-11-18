Fightback win on Northolme return

A return to the Northolme did the trick for Gainsborough Trinity — just as boss Lee Sinnott had hoped.

Trinity ended a run of indifferent results, mostly on their travels, as two goals from Alex Simmons helped a terrific four-goal second-half fightback to beat Whitby Town.

After seeing his side claim their first Evo-Stik League win since the middle of October, Sinnott said: “I said we needed a home fixture and the familiar surroundings of the Northolme.

“The crowd (659) were excellent. It was a superb turnout.

“But you want to put on a good display for them. We have not been here that often and to keep people coming through the door you want to be winning games and putting on a good spectacle that makes them return.”

The victory followed a stern half-time ear-bashing from Sinnott, who was unhappy that his side fell behind for the third successive match and then wasted opportunities to equalise in the first half.

“We didn’t make the best start and were caught on our heels, and then did not take advantage of three clear opportunities,” said Sinnott.

“But full credit to the players. There were harsh words at half-time — it is not often I blow my top — and I challenged them. They stood up to be counted and we were ruthless in the second half.

“We changed a losing position to a winning position. We were tentative (with out finishing) in the first half, but we were not in the second.”

Trinity made the worst possible start, conceding after just three minutes and then squandering several clear first-half chances to level.

However, seven minutes into the second half a good cross from Ross Hannah was converted by Ashley Worsfold.

Two minutes later Simmons struck home a long-range effort to complete the turnaround, before striking again to seal victory.

Shane Clarke completed the scoring in the 86th minute.