FA Trophy draw pairs Trinity with Spennymoor again

A third trip of the season to County Durham to face Spennymoor Town is on the cards for Gainsborough Trinity after the draw for the First Round Proper (last 64) of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

In September, Trinity drew 1-1 in the league at Spennymoor and then won 2-1 there in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup. Now, after their win over Stafford Rangers on Saturday, Dave Frecklington’s troops will lock horns again with their Vanarama National League North rivals in a tie scheduled for Saturday, December 16.