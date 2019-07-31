FA funding paves the way for new disability football opportunities at Gainsborough Trinity

Footballers living with disabilities in Gainsborough are set to benefit from a significant boost in competitive opportunities after Gainsborough Trinity Foundation were awarded a £1,500 Grow the Game grant.

The scheme, which is funded by The Football Association and delivered by the Football Foundation, will enable the Gainsborough Trinity Foundation to continue working with Disability Football at all ages in the town.

The Grow the Game scheme sees grants of £1,500 awarded to community football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially amongst under-represented groups.

This year, funding was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams, which can assist towards the costs of FA coaching courses; FA league affiliation costs; referees’ fees; first aid kits; football kit and equipment.

Trinity chairman Richard Kane said: “This grant gives us the continued opportunity to grow disability football for all ages in Gainsborough.”