Drop in form and home attendances led Gainsborough Trinity to part company with management team Lee Sinnott and John Reed

Gainsborough Trinity have confirmed the departure of manager Lee Sinnott and assistant boss John Reed.

Last night the Holy Blues were thumped 5-0 at home by league leaders Farsley Celtic.

The pair leave the Northolme with Trinity sitting sixth in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier table.

Club captain Liam King is to take over as caretaker boss.

King cancelled his playing contract just three days ago, after suffering set-backs in his attempt to regain full fitness following injury.

A club statement said a poor run of form and a drop in attendances led to the decision to part company with Sinnott and Reed, who were appointed exactly a year ago today.

It read: "Gainsborough Trinity have today parted company with management duo Lee Sinnott and John Reed following a disappointing run of results in which the team only picked up two wins in eleven home games, cumulating in 1-4 and 0-5 reverses at the hands of Warrington Town and Farsley Celtic, in recent weeks.

"Initially appointed on this day a year ago (13th February 2018), replacing former manager David Frecklington and Terry Fleming, the pair just failed in their bid to keep the Holy Blues in the National League North. A summer rebuild offered hope of a promotion charge, yet inconsistent results prevented a prolonged push for the promised land.

"Lee Sinnott leaves the club sitting sixth, one place outside the play-off spots, four points behind 5th placed Scarborough having played a game more. In 51 games at the helm, Sinnott oversaw 20 victories, with a win percentage of 39% scoring 58 goals, conceding 48. Across the two campaigns, under Sinnott & Reed, 64 points were gained since their first game on February 17th, but the attacking free-flowing football stuttered and results became more difficult to come by.

"It is noted that supporters have been voting with their feet, as home attendances have tailed off in recent weeks and the slump in home form has done little to appease this."

The board hope that supporters will now back the team, under King's temporary charge, when Stalybridge Celtic visit on Saturday.

"By moving to remove the management team with immediate effect, we hope to inject a fresh impetus about the place, starting with Saturday’s game against Stalybridge Celtic. The players need you to show that you are behind them, so reunite with the group – and let’s give it one almighty push until the end of the season.

"There’s a long way to go and momentum can take a side a long way. Liam King has been placed in temporary charge of first team affairs, with an announcement on the managerial position to be made in due course. Liam has a wealth of coaching experience having obtained his UEFA B License and possesses a winners’ mentality, whilst running his successful Mini Kicks/Team Orange business.

"In the meantime, please spread the word about Saturday’s fixture and get as many down to the Martin & Co Arena as possible."