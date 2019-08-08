Derby County want Brighton striker, Nottingham Forest preparing bid for Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, Leeds United win the race for Arsenal youngster - and the rest of today's Deadline Day rumours

Derby County have registered an interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest will prepare a fresh bid to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna to fend off competition from QPR. (West London Sport)

Leeds United have won the race to sign Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah on loan, seeing off competition from Bristol City. (Press Association)

Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)

Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)

Luton Town are closing in on the signature of former Stoke and Sunderland defender Marc Wilson following his release from Bolton. (TEAMTalk)

Middlesbrough have been linked with a double deadline day swoop for Charlton's Lyle Taylor and Fleetwood's Wes Burns. (Various)

Forest are expected to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder John Bostock on loan from Toulouse with a view to a permament deal. (RMC Sport)

Preston North End are hoping to sign an experienced Championship forward before the 5pm deadline. (Lancashireshire Live)

West Bromwich Albion are set to sign wingers Grady Diangana and Matheus Pereira on loan from West Ham and Sporting Lisbon, respectively. (Express & Star)

Sheffield Wednesday are trying to sign up to three players with Massimo Luongo, Michael Hector and Jacob Murphy in talks. (Sheffield Star)

The Whites are also aiming to confirm the arrival of a goalkeeper, expected to be llan Meslier from FC Lorient. (Yorkshire Evening Post)