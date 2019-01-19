Debutant is instant Trinity hit

Loan starlet Max Watters was the hero as Gainsborough Trinity maintained their unbeaten start to the new year.

Watters struck the only goal of the game as Trinity won at Mickleover Sports to go sixth in the Evo-Stik League, just two points outside the play-off zone.

The Doncaster Rovers teenager fired home with a right-footed 57th minute finish just a day after joining the club.

The England under-18 international, who can play in midfield or attack, featured in a wide role.

He said afterwards: “It wasn’t the best of goals. but it went in. It was a good cross into me.

“It was a hard game and good to get the three points.”

Watters is the second Rovers player to join Trinity this season after Branden Horton’s successful loan earlier in the season.

He was spotted playing in an under-23s ,atch by Trinity boss Lee Sinnott and his deputy, John Reed.

Watters added: “Playing in the under-23s is a good standard, but playing against men is a completely different game — much harder.”

His goal came after keeper Jon Stewart had made three crucial first-half saves.

In the second period Trinity switched from a 4-4-4 formation to 4-3-3 and that allowed them to create more against a side that had won three and drawn one of their previous four matches.

Sinnott said: “It was a solid, workmanlike performance. We have ground it out.

“In the first half Jon (Stewart) came up with the goods. That is what he is capable of.”