Cup kings must improve in big games

Gainsborough Trinity’s love affair with cup competitions continued as they won a place in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

Their 2-0 victory over Stafford Rangers followed lifting the county cup five days earlier and reaching the first round of the FA Cup in November.

But manager Dave Frecklington said his side had to improve in big matches after he was critical of their first half display against Rangers.

“We have had big games here since I and Terry (Fleming) came in,” he said.

“But we lost by five last season when we needed to win to stay up and by six to Slough in the FA Cup recently when we could have made history.

“It felt like that in the first half against Stafford and it can’t keep happening. I put it down to players’ mentality.

“I want to be involved in bigger games going forward and I want my players to be involved in them.

“You learn about your players as every game goes by and we will address this.

“Two or three need to go away and have a look at themselves and see why they turned up with that sort of attitude, which spread through the team.