Crucial weekend in relegation fight

Gainsborough Trinity boss Lee Sinnott admitted the Easter weekend was a vital period in the club’s fight for survival in the National League North.

Trinity go into two matches in four days five points from safety after an unlucky 2-0 defeat at second-placed Harrogate Town.

Sinnott, beaten for the fourth successive match — his fifth defeat in six matches since taking over — said: “It’s important the players take each game on its merits. It’s a big Easter weekend for us. We can do ourselves a lot of good in a short space of time.

“The players (must) take the same mentality and approach the games positively.”

Trinity had plenty of chances to surprise high-flying Harrogate with two efforts cleared off the line, while the home keeper also made outstanding saves.

But goals by Jack Emmett after 18 minutes and Mark Beck, whose 66th minute finish followed a spell of Trinity pressure, took the points.

The loss was compounded by relegation rivals Alfreton Town, Curzon Ashton and Telford all picking up points.

Sinnott added: “This was the fourth game on the trot where we have lost but deserved a point.

“We played some nice stuff against what could have been the league leaders and had a couple cleared off the line.

“The thing that is holding us back is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“That is what needs to change. It’s an old saying, but goals do change matches.

“But I can’t fault the players’ effort. To come away without a goal and any points is hard.

“We started the second half really well and started to push and push, but there comes a time when you think how long before something happens at the other end — and they breakaway and (it’s 2-0).

On Good Friday Trinity are at home to play-off chasing Spennymoor Town, before travelling to bottom-of-the-table North Ferriby United on Easter Monday.