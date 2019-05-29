Coaching role for Gainsborough Trinity vice-captain Shane Clarke

Midfielder Shane Clarke is to extend his second stay at Gainsborough Trinity — and will also take on an extra coaching role.

Vice-captain Clarke, who is approaching 150 games for the club, first joined Trinity under Brian Little.

He returned to the Northolme under Dave Frecklington.

Manager Liam King said Clarke would be actively involved in helping out at training sessions.

Clarke said: “I’m really excited about the new role. Myself, Ross (Hannah) and Liam must have spoken every day since I signed, discussing the plans for the upcoming season.

“I can’t wait to get started. Those two have a lot of forward-thinking ideas that can only be beneficial for the club and I’m glad to be a part of that — both as a player and a coach.”

Trinity’s new management team has been busy further strengthening the squad.

Winger Rod Orlando Young became the sixth signing of the close season.

Young played for Trinity in the pre-season campaign last summer, scoring against Mansfield Town in a friendly.

Last season he was part of the Ilkeston Town side that won the Midland League Premier Division title.

“I’m delighted to be back at the Northolme,” he said. “Let’s get the place rocking.”