Championship Rumours: Derby County close in on ex Celtic defender Efe Ambrose and Andy King reveals why he chose the Rams over rivals Nottingham Forest

Everton have shortlisted Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa as a potential shock replacement for Marco Silva, with the Toffees said to be ‘very impressed’ by the Argentine. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are plotting a summer move for Leeds starlet Jack Clarke after Jurgen Klopp has assigned club personnel to keep tabs on the winger’s progress. (Daily Express)

Swansea City chief operating officer Chris Pearlman has insisted he did not want Leeds target Daniel James to leave the club last month as they open up fresh contract talks. (Wales Online)

Leroy Fer rejected a loan move to Aston Villa when the Midlands club requested Swansea paid half his wages after discovering a hamstring issue during the medical. (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees is expected to miss Tuesday trip’s to Millwall following a freak injury, which Steve Bruce described as “like a bullet hole in the top of his shin near his knee.” (Sheffield Star)

Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly sent scouts to watch £10m-rated Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey in the club’s 3-0 East Anglian derby win over Ipswich Town. (Daily Express)

Sheffield United are tracking Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, however face competition from Cardiff City and an unnamed Serie A club. (Daily Mail)

Hull City captain Markus Henriksen interested both Newcastle United and Leicester City in January but the Tigers received no offers for the player whose contract expires in the summer. (Hull Live)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has revealed a deal could soon be struck with ex-Celtic and free agent defender Efe Ambrose as he continues to train with the club. (Derbyshire Live)

Derby loanee Andy King says the club’s position in the league table and the chance to work under Frank Lampard was why he joined the Rams instead of Nottingham Forest. (Derbyshire Live)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted it is unlikely the club will sign Oliver Burke on a permanent basis from West Brom as he expects movement over the player’s wage. (Sunday Post)

Josh Windass has been tipped to fill the void left by Will Grigg at Wigan Athletic by manager Paul Cook following the striker’s departure to Sunderland last month. (Wigan Today)

Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him at the Liberty Stadium until 2020. (Swanseacity.com)

Bolton Wanderers have received a bid for 17-year-old midfielder Luca Connell from Brighton. He is free to leave outside the transfer window as he is yet to sign a pro contract with the Trotters. (The Sun)

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined MLS club Minnesota United on loan until next January, which will bring him within five months of the end of his Royals contract. (Various)