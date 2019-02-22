Championship News: Swansea City closer to agreeing new deal for Leeds United target Daniel James

Here are the stories from today in the Championship (22nd February 2019).

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has admitted progress in their attempts to tie Leeds United target Daniel James down to a new contract is being made. (Wales Online)

Ex-Leeds loanee Habib Habibou has revealed West Ham and Queens Park Rangers wanted to sign him before his switch to Elland Road in 2013. (La Nouvelle Gazette via Sports Witness)

Liverpool and Everton remain interested in Blackburn Rovers starlet John Buckley, despite the 19-year-old close to agreeing a new contract. (Lancashire Telegraph via HITC)

Real Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo says he received an offer from Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window. (AS – in Spanish)

West Bromwich Albion will demand Newcastle United pay £16m for Salomon Rondon – should they wish to sign him on a permanent basis. (Northern Echo)

Meanwhile, Baggies striker Zhang Yuning has been spotted in Bejing, sparking speculation that he could be on the verge of completing a transfer at Beijing Guoan. (VIPC via Sports Witness)

Nottingham Forest has joined the chase for prolific Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland, who had previously been linked with Sunderland and Swansea City. (Scottish Sun)

Sheffield United key duo Billy Sharp (2021) and Enda Stevens (2022) have put pen to paper on new contracts at Bramall Lane. (Sheffield Star)

Reading attacker Sone Aluko is on the brink of leaving the club after travelling to Asia to finalise a deal with Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe. (Daily Mail)

Hull City goalkeeper David Marshall is open to staying at the club, despite the date to activate a 12-month extension passing. (BBC Sport)

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford are eyeing a move for Woking winger Reggie Young after impressing on loan at Farnborough. (HITC)

Wigan Athletic have agreed a new one-year deal with forward Gary Roberts. The 34-year-old has played 51 times for the Latics since joining from Portsmouth in 2017. (Wigan Today)