Championship News: Leeds United came close to signing ex-Real Madrid and PSG forward, Nottingham Forest to take Nigerian ‘teen sensation’ on trial, Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce to use Manchester United contacts in recruiting players this summer

Here’s what is going off in the Championship today (Friday 15th February 2019).

Leeds United stunningly came close to signing ex-Real Madrid and PSG forward Jese but “there were ‘doubts’ about the short period of the stay in England”. (El Desmarque via Sports Witness)

Whites chief executive Angus Kinnear says the club will not stop in their attempt to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James. (BBC West Yorkshire)

Meanwhile, Kinnear also confirmed highly-rated 19-year-old winger Robbie Gotts is close to signing a new deal with the club. (BBC West Yorkshire)

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan’s stay at Rochdale has been extended for a further seven days having signed on an emergency loan last week. (Rochdale AFC – official website)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has suggested he’ll use his contacts at Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal for players in the summer. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest are set to take Nigerian ‘teen sensation’ Lateef Omidiji on trial with the 15-year-old also travelling to England for trials at West Ham, Crystal Palace and Manchester United. (All Nigeria Soccer)

The report also claims he will train with Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Reading, adding it is Arsenal who are “in pole position” for his signature. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Former Birmingham City defender David Edgar will learn in the next 48 hours whether he has earned a short term at Bradford City after training with the club. (Telegraph and Argus)