Captain Russell confident Gainsborough Trinity will stay up

Captain Simon Russell says he is convinced Gainsborough Trinity can avoid relegation after stretching their unbeaten run to five games.

Russell scored in Trinity’s 2-2 draw at mid-table Whitby Town on Saturday, which followed a 2-1 triumph at home to Matlock Town on New Year’s Day.

And although they remain in the bottom three of the BetVictor Northern Premier League, Premier Division, Russell has seen enough under new boss Curtis Woodhouse to suggest they will soon be climbing out of trouble.

“He has brought in some good, exciting players, and the stats speak for themselves,” said the skipper.

“A lot of changes have been made, but there needed to be because it wasn’t good enough before.

“We are now defending brilliantly, scoring more goals and we are looking a really good side. I am confident we will stay up.”

Russell’s second-minute goal, which has made him the club’s top scorer this term, gave Trinity the ideal start, and after defying a poor pitch at Whitby, they were unfortunate to be hit by an 85th minute equaliser from the penalty spot for the hosts.

He added: “That’s not a great stat to be top scorer, and is probably why we are near the bottom of the table! But we are getting more goals now and proving we have turned the corner.”

The penalty was conceded by new defender James Williamson, who says he has settled in well since joining the club. “I am really enjoying it,” he said. “It was tough situation to come into, but it’s just about grinding out results from now on.”