Boxing Day derby a big disappointment

Gainsborough Trinity lost the first of their festive double header against Boston United on Boxing Day in front of almost 1,500 fans.

A goal right on half-time by Jay Rollins, who burst into the area before firing past the keeper, put Dave Frecklington’s men on the back foot and Brad Abbott converted a 72nd-minute scramble to secure victory.

The Holy Blues’ best chance fell to Nathan Jarman, who lobbed wide with the score goalless.

It left Trinity 18th in National League North ahead of the return fixture at the Northolme on New Year’s Day.

First Trinity travel to Spennymoor in the FA Trophy First Round on Saturday for a re-arranged tie twice postponed by a frozen pitch.

Afterwards defender Nathan Stainfield said: “There were a lot of tired legs and we didn’t perform. The good thing is we play them again in six days so we have a chance to rectify it quickly.

“We were so good against Darlington (on Saturday) but today we were just off it.

“We were not good enough and got what we deserved.

“This was just a blip. We need to put it aside and New Year’s Day will be a big game.”