Boss Liam King delighted as Gainsborough Trinity march on in FA Cup after replay win

Delighted Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King said his side deserved their 1-0 FA Cup first qualifying round win over Banbury United after a controversial draw on Saturday forced Tuesday night’s replay.

King was livid over a late penalty decision in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, but Kingsley James bagged a 48th minute winner in the replay to book a tie at BetVictor Southern Premier League high-flyers Rushall Olympic and and King smiled: “We deserve to be in that next round and it’s good for the club.

“I am pleased for the chairman as he works very hard to keep Trinity going.

“It was a good performance. We played similar to Saturday, dug in and kept our shape.

“Banbury are a good side and pass the ball around well, so we had to set up solid to nullify that. But we always thought we’d get a chance on the break.”

On the goal he added: “It was a great ball in from Gav (Gavin Allot) - left foot as well – and it was perfect for Kingsley.

“It was another goal for him and we want to get him on a run as he can score goals at this level.

“If you look at both games, Joe Green has not had a lot to do in goal. It shows he’s got lads putting their bodies on the line in front of him.

“Now we need to push on in the league and hopefully get a good result at Witton on Saturday.”

Allot did have a 67th minute penalty saved before Trinity rode their luck as Banbury saw a 76th minute equaliser ruled out for offside.

“I am not sure if their goal was offside or not,” said King.

“But, even if it was onside, we deserved that as we have had a lot of bad luck in the first five or six games. It’s been a proper rollercoaster but we hope things are turning now.”

It was the 26th year Gainsborough have gone beyond the first qualifying round and earned them £4,500 for the club coffers.