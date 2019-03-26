Big match for Gainsborough Trinity at play-off rivals

Gainsborough Trinity and boss Liam King (above) travel to promotion rivals Warrington Town on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after a surprise home defeat to Marine. Trinity, three points behind fifth-placed Buxton (in the last play-off place) with a game in hand after results against wound-up North Ferriby were expunged, , have been aiming for an immediate return to the National League North after their first ever relegation to the Evo-Stik NPL Division.

Interim manager Liam King, who will be in charge for his sixth match at Warrington, said: “We have got some good players and we will be working hard ahead of the match.”

He admitted the loss to Marine at the Northolme had made the trip to the north west more important.

“If we had beaten Marine we would have had more of a cushion. But there are still six games left and there will be twists and turns.

“At least we are in a lot better position now than we were. So let’s see how the lads react. I am still enjoying it. We did not play badly (against Marine).”