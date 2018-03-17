Basic defensive errors blamed for home defeat

Manager Lee Sinnott was angry as Gainsborough Trinity’s survival hopes were dealt a blow in a 3-2 home defeat to Stockport County in Saturday’s freezing, snowy conditions.

Trinity fought back to be level 1-1 at half-time, but poor defending allowed the visitors to pull two goals ahead in the second period.

Sinnott said: “We made basic errors. We were very tentative in defence.

“We are in this position in the league for a reason. Our confidence is fragile and that is what affected us.”

In a frantic opening, Adam Thomas blazed over and Rhys Turner had an effort blocked by Henrich Ravas for the visitors.

At the other end, debutant Ben Hinchliffe skewed wide after holding the ball up well.

Stockport took the lead when Turner finally got the better of Ravas, springing the offside trap and dinking the ball over the advancing keeper.

Midway through the first half keeper Ben Hinchcliffe denied Nicky Walker an equaliser as he went through on goal.

But in the 27th minute Trinity were not be denied as Nathan Jarman side-footed into the bottom corner after Walker found him on the edge of the box.

Jimmy Ball, for Stockport, and Jarman might have scored as the opening half remained open with chances coming at both ends.

Two minutes before the break Trinity’s two Kings combined well to create a chance. Liam King burst through the middle and found Hinchliffe, who slid the ball into Craig King’s path, but his effort did not test the keeper.

A minute later the visitors’ Matt Warburton rattled the bar after evading Jordan Richards and then Ravas again came to Trinity’s rescue to deny Rhys Turner.

A rare mistake by the home keeper, who did not get enough on a punch, gave Adam Thomas the chance to put the visitors back in front.

Jimmy Ball pounced after hesitant defending saw the visitors hit the post to make it 3-1.

Nathan Stainfield pulled a goal back from a free kick 16 minutes from time, but Trinity were unable to find a leveller.

A fine late Ravas stop denied Oswell after a poor backpass left the Slovakian keeper exposed.