Barnsley and Sunderland battle for released Burnley winger, Blackbook want former Mansfield Town defender and Arsenal are tracking Stevenage hot-shot - plus the rest of the League One and Two rumours

Barnsley have joined Sunderland in the race to sign striker Tinashe Chakwana following his release from Burnley. (The Sun)

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe is poised to seal a move switch to Wigan Athletic before the end of the week. (Portsmouth News)

Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City are weighing up a move for former Coventry City defender Jack Grimmer. (Coventry Live)

Simon Grayson's Seasiders have also set their sights on Ryan Tafazolli, also wanted by Hull City, after leaving Peterborough. (The Sun)

Rotherham United are hoping to sign Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt with the defender yet to agree the new contract offered to him. (Blackpool Gazette)

Ipswich Town have turned down a £250,000 bid from Queens Park Rangers for midfielder Alan Judge. He is keen on a move back to the Championship. (The Sun)

Bolton Wanderers have taken Craig Conway and Ben Pringle, formerly of Blackburn and Preston, respectively, on trial. (The Sun)

Peterborough United are in talks with Rochdale over a deal for midfielder Callum Camps. (Football Insider)

Bristol Rovers manager Graham Coughlan wants to sign Watford youngster Alex Jakubiak. (Bristol Live)

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe says the club will complete its fifth summer signing Monday - believed to be either Callum McFadzean and Byron Moore from Bury. (Plymouth Live)

The Pilgrims are set to receive a £350,000 windfall following the sale of former striker Sam Gallagher from Southampton to Blackburn. (The Sun)

Arsenal are tracking Stevenage right-back Luther James-Wildin, who is valued at £1million. (Football.London)