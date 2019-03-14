Arsenal set to pounce for reported Leeds United target - and the rest of Thursday’s Championship rumours

Reported Leeds United target Gabriel Martinelli is set to finalise a £7m move to Arsenal despite having trained with Manchester United and Barcelona. (Various)

Mateusz Bogusz’s agent Łukasz Maciongowski has revealed the Whites are very pleased with the 17-year-old following his January move. (Sport via Sports Witness)

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen turned down a £12m switch to Cardiff City in January as he felt “deeply conflicted given that Emiliano Sala was still missing, presumed dead.” (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has criticised referee Keith Stroud, believing he “gambled” when sending off Daniel Ayala in his side’s defeat to Preston. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson is on Gareth Southgate’s England radar ahead of a possible senior call-up in the near future. (Sheffield Star)

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract at Carrow Road, extending his stay to 2022. (Various)

Reading forward Marc McNulty, currently on loan at Hibernian, has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Various)

Stoke City winger James McClean has accused the English FA of being ‘hypocritical’ and failing to tackle the ongoing ‘abuse’ he is subjected to during games. (Derry Journal)

Brentford captain Romaine Sawyers has been called up for St Kitts and Nevis’ vital CONCACAF Nations League clash with away to Suriname. (Brentford FC – official website)

Brentford are set to rival Newcastle and Fulham for Hamburg defender Josha Vagnoman, who could be available for a fee of around €7m. (Bild - in German)