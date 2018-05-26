Aiming to put things right for the fans

Vice-captain Shane Clarke says he wants to put right the wrongs of last season as Gainsborough Trinity rebuild after relegation.

He is among at least seven players from last season who will remain at the Northolme as Trinity look to bounce back into the National League North.

“I want to put last season right, so there is no hesitation from me in signing back up,” he said.

“Although the lads who were here last season feel they owe it to the club and the fans to put right last season’s wrong, ultimately we all want to be playing a level higher.

“So we need to group together and dig deep to mount a promotion push next season.

“Personally I’ve been the bridesmaid on so many occasions over the years and it would be nice to finally get a promotion.

“There is no time like the present. Thanks for all your support so far, now let’s aim for a more successful season.”

After many years struggling at the wrong end of the table in National League North, Trinity are hoping for a promotion push in the Evostik League.

Manager Lee Sinnott, who was unable to prevent the relegation after taking over from Dave Frecklington, reappointed Clarke vice-captain.

Clarke, who has played more than 100 matches for Trinity and a further 300-plus at a higher level, said it was good to get a vote of confidence from two different management teams.

“(I am) extremely happy to be asked again,” he said. “Especially with it being a new management team who have asked.

“I’ve played my fair share of games now so I’d like to think I’ll be able to offer experiences both on and off the pitch to the lads that are here next season,”

Talking about newly-appointed captain Liam King, Clarke added: “Liam is a proven captain and he gives his all on the pitch. Hopefully everybody can follow by his example, especially the younger lads trying to forge a career in the game.

“The way Liam conducts himself and the example he sets is fantastic and earning the armband is well deserved.”

Among the new-look Trinity side’s first games will be a pre-season friendly against new non-league side Chesterfield on Tuesday, 17th July.

The previously-announced Lincolnshire County Cup clash for that date against Grantham or Stamford will be rearranged.