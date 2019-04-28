A turnaround season for Gainsborough Trinity, says interim manager Liam King

Satuday’s last day of the season loss to South Shields was the end of a long season for Gainsborough Trinity — their first in the Evo-Stik League.

Trinity, relegated from National League North for the first time 12 months earlier, had hoped to bounce back with an immediate promotion.

But, despite an upturn in results since Liam King took over as interim manager in February, they fell just short .

He said: “The season has been a turnaround. I have said to the lads they lost it at Christmas in terms of promotion when we had a very poor run.

“We have had a late charge and some good results. But the consistency wasn’t there (early on).

To get to the last day and have a chance (of the play-offs) was a big thing for us. It was a turnaround but early on has cost us.

“We are disappointed. The lads have given everything but we did not get the three points that we wanted.

“We couldn’t have had a worse team to play at home. South Shields are a good side and on our nice pitch passed it around. They have a lot of possession and it is hard to get the ball back off them.

“We just didn’t capitalise when we did get it back.

“Little bits and bobs didn’t go our way. We didn’t create enough and we needed a bit more quality.”