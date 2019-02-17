A fresh start for Gainsborough Trinity players, says interim boss Liam King

Interim Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King admitted the chance to lead from the touchline had come unexpectedly early.

King, 31, ended his playing days with Trinity last week through injury after a distinguished playing career, and said he relished the challenge.

King, who is being assisted by equally experienced striker Ross Hannah, guided Trinity to victory in his first match in charge when Ash Worsfold pounced nine minutes from time to hit the only goal of the game against Stalybridge Celtic.

King said: “I have always thought about managing. I did not think it would come this early, but I have taken it with open hands.

“I will go with the flow. It is a test to see if I am able to do it and see if it is for me.

“I am not ruling myself out (of getting the jobs permanently), but the priority is to get a reaction from the lads. It is a fresh slate and a new start for the players.

“What has happened has happened. I have not got a bad word to say about John Reed and Lee Sinnott.”

King has never managed at a senior level before but does have coaching experience through his Mini Kicks/Team Orange business and has a UEFA B coaching licence.

He added: “Ross (Hannah) and I have got fantastic playing CVs, but it is all about managing now.

“We have won promotions and been to Wembley. I know what it takes to win as a player but I have got to transfer that into managing.

“We need energy back (into the team) and to be more of a team. Teams that play together are successful.”

Speaking after the win over Staylybridge, King added: “It was a great start, I couldn’t have asked for a better one.

“It was a scrappy game, but I just wanted a result. I wanted to tighten up after we shipped a load of goals in the last few.

“I wanted to make sure we were three units playing together. After we got the goal we could have had a few more.

“Credit to the lads. It is never easy going into a game after a 5-0 (Trinity lost their previous match 5-0).

“The main thing now is confidence.”