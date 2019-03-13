First England call for pool star Bobby

Gainsborough’s Bobby Fenton has secured England qualification for the first time.

Fenton will travel to Malta next year for the European Championships, it being the 38-year-old’s first experience of playing for his country.

And having been competing in the sport for a long time, Fenton says it’s a dream come true.

He said: “It’s what I’ve always wanted. I had trials for England at youth level when I was 17, and also had the chance to qualify for England back in 2013 but didn’t make it on that occasion.

“So I’m over the moon that this time I’ve been able to do so.

“There is a chance I may also qualify to play in the World Championships in Blackpool this June and will trial for that in Stoke this month, but that will be a lot harder as they only have one team for that, whereas for the Europeans I’m guaranteed a place in either the A, B or C teams.”

Fenton currently competes for Lincolnshire having previously played for Nottinghamshire, and frequently travels to Lincoln to compete in the Retford Pool League and to practice.

He said: “The tables local to Gainsborough aren’t as good but it’s easy enough for me to get to Lincoln and I have a sponsor there too.

“The Europeans are still a year away as they take place next February, so it’s important I keep on top of my game in that time.

“I think I have quite a good chance of doing well. In a recent county match I won three out of four games against a Leicestershire side packed with internationals and world champions so I’m in good form.”