Youtuber Jake from Gainsborough is gaining a following as channel reaches 100,000 subscribers

A gaming YouTuber from Gainsborough is gaining quite a following as his channel hits more than 100,000 subscribers.

Jake Hand, 19, makes videos about racing games, primarily the Forza franchise, providing exclusive and informational videos about Forza games.

Jake said: “I’ve always been interested in YouTube and gaming, I used to upload random bits and bobs on YouTube from time to time for the last eight years but never thought anything of it.”

It was in 2017 that Jake decided to make something out of it.

He said: “I’ve recently managed to get more than the 100,000 subscriber goal, with nearly 25 million total views, and nearly 100 million minutes watched.”

Jake says YouTube can be a lot of work, and stressful at times.

He said: Sometimes a video can take more than 12 hours to create and some of my most popular video, which have had 3.3m views took 15 hours to complete, however it’s a good feeling to know I’m helping tens of thousands of people out on a daily basis, or even just entertaining them.”

Jake went to school in Gainsborough but he moved away to Portugal for a few years.

However he says people have started to recognise him.

He said: “It has gotten to the point where people I don’t know recognise me in town from watching me online and knowing who I am.

“It’s amazing to be able to make a living off something I enjoy, cars and games.

“One of the things I like most is riding my motorbike, so to be able to make a living from YouTube based on bikes and cars is great.

“My next goal is to hit a million subscribers.

“It may seem a long way away but I’m a tenth of the way there with a decent fan base standing behind me, so I’ll keep grinding until I get there.”

You can check out Jake’s YouTube channel and watch his videos by visiting www.youtube.com/user/Mw3Gameplays247/videos.