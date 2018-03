The Everett-Fox School of Dance is presenting Beat It With The Beatles at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The Misterton-based school returns to the stage with a brand new show full of routines to some of The Beatles’ biggest and best-known songs.

The show in on Friday, March 23 and Saturday March 23 at 7pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £7 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5