Yellow warning for East Midlands

A weather warning is in place for the East Midlands.

Thunderstorms which have developed over parts of northern England will move eastwards during the rest of today (Friday, August 3) and clear into the North Sea during Friday evening.

Many places will miss these but there is the potential for these to intensify this afternoon to give 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and perhaps 40 mm in three hours.

Most places will see much less rainfall however.

Lightning is also likely associated with the heavy rain.