Worksop welcomes the Tour of Britain

The rain didn't stop people lining the street to welcome this year's Tour of Britain

The international cycling competition has returned to the county for the third time in four years.

People lined the street to watch the race

The Nottinghamshire stage of the Tour of Britain started at West Bridgford and finished in Mansfield earlier today.



It passed through Worksop at around 1.45pm today (Saturday, September 8).

Crowds lined the streets to watch as the cyclists raced past.

Joan Hedley, 74, from Shireoaks, said: "You've got to support it when it's on your doorstep.

"We are proud that it's coming through Worksop again.

People lined the street to watch the race

"We have enjoyed the day. It's something different.

"We watched it last year as well.

"We will be waving our flags as they come past."

Dawn Bramford, 54, was watching the race with her mum, Yvonne Glover, 80.

Dawn Bramford

Dawn said: "We're really excited. It is really good for the town.

"And it's great that it's on the weekend so more people can come out and watch.

"My mum has been following the whole race.

"We're from Carlton-in-Lindrick and it came through there last year."

Snezana Rustja

Snezana Rusta, 31, is from Slovinia and moved to Worksop in February.

She said: "I'm a cyclist. It started out as a hobby. Looking out for Primoz Roglic as he is Slovenian.

"It's really interesting. And it's a really nice atmosphere watching it.

And it wasn't just local people who were out watching the race.

Andrew Havemann, 40, and Mark Marshall, 27, had both travelled down from Manchester to watch.

Andrew said: "We're both cyclists so we're really interested in it.

Mark Marshall and Andrew Havemann

"It doesn't happen very often so it's worth the travel.

"I'm looking out for a few of the well known cyclists as well as the crazy Frenchman!"

Mark said: "It's great that it's at the weekend this year. We wanted to come and watch it last year but we were at work.

"But unfortunately we can't go to the last stage so it's good that we got the chance to see this one."

Riders taking part in the event include 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Giro d'Italia winner Chris Froome.