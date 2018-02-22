Worksop veteran George celebrates 107th birthday

Celebrations were afoot at Worksop’s Westwood Care Home yesterday after resident George Arnold reached the grand old age of 107.

A spokesman for the Talbot Road home said George has not been there long, but has already made a lasting impression thanks to his “lovely and friendly” nature.

George Arnold, who had his 107th birthday at Westwood Residential Home, Worksop, on Wednesday, pictured with staff, residents and young visitors who all helped celebrate his special day.

George also has a fascinating story to tell.

Born in 1911, he worked at Firbeck Pit and a farm near Worksop before signing up for the Army at the age of 21 as a tank driver.

He married his wife Jean in 1939, but then the Second World War broke out.

At Dunkirk, George “waited for days” in the water to be rescued while dodging enemy air fire.

George had another lucky escape after the artillery gun he was manning exploded while was away on a ten minute break.

He was later captured by the Germans and held as a prisoner of war.

This week, he marked his 107-year milestone with a party at the care home, joined by his family, staff, residents and children from Priory CE School.

Morrisons also donated balloons and badges.

Staff member Liz Keywood said: “George is such a lovely man and you’d never know he was 107.”