Worksop teens inspired to produce social media as part of NSPCC’s It’s Not OK campaign

Young people from Worksop were inspired to produce a powerful video as part of a campaign about sexual exploitation and grooming.

The NSPCC has worked with New Roots Housing Project over the last year to provide information and support to more than 1,500 young people on how to spot the signs of abuse.

The It’s Not OK campaign, which has now come to an end, focused specifically on older teenagers, as this age group may not report abuse for fear of not being believed or because they do not recognise when a relationship is exploitative.

Students at a number of Nottinghamshire schools including Retford Post-16 Centre and North Notts College in Worksop have worked with specially trained staff in group work programmes, and watched an interactive theatre production performed and delivered by a team from York St John University, also called ‘It’s not OK’, which explores the characteristics of abusive and exploitative relationships.

And a group of students from North Notts College were so inspired by the workshops and performances, that they started work on a video warning about the dangers of sharing naked images.

The video, called ‘No to Nudes’, features a young woman handing out photos of herself to passers by on a busy street, while a narrator asks: “You wouldn’t hand nudes out to strangers on the street, so why would you do it online?”

The video also includes contact details for the NSPCC Helpline and Childline.

The students hope the video will be shared widely across social media platforms, using the hashtag #NoToNudes, to ensure the message reaches as many people as possible.

Amelia Elce, progress tutor at North Notts College, said: “Students have been learning about child sexual exploitation and decided to base this project on the topic of sexting as they feel it is something that affects a lot of young people.

“They wanted to create something short and powerful that will get an important message out about the dangers of sexting, and how common it currently is in the UK.

“The students worked very hard planning, and creating their video and are very proud of their creation.”

Ally Sultana, NSPCC Midlands campaigns manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see that the campaign has had such an impact on young people and inspired them to make this great video.”