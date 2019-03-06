Worksop school thank kitchen staff who go above and beyond with Guardian Roses

Two hard working staff members at a Worksop school have been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

The staff and pupils at Langold Dyscarr Community School have presented a Guardian Rose to the school cook and cooks assistant to thank them for everything they do for them.

Guardian Rose presentation to school cooks Annette Emmerson and Sarah Coulthard at Langold Dyscarr Community School. Pictured presenting the Rose is KS2 lead teacher Jenny Emery watched by the cooks children

Sarah Coulthard, school cook, and Annette Armson, cooks assistant, consistently go above and beyond.

They not only serve delicious, healthy dinners to children and staff but play a pivotal role in the children’s learning.

Jennie Emery, Key Stage 2 Phase Lead, said: “Sarah Coulthard, school cook, and Annette Armson, cooks assistant, not only prepare delicious meals but go so much further.

“These ladies create topic based dinners based around teacher’s wacky topic ideas including a Royal tea party, Harry Potter Peter Rabbit themed lunches to name just a few.

“They also cater for discos and sleepovers, even coming back to school hours after they finish their shift.

“They make and sell cakes and biscuits to help raise funds, so children can take part in extra activities.

“They helped raise more than £500 so the Year 6’s could go to the seaside before moving onto secondary school and also helped raise £1,600 for an outside drama company to help create and direct a production.

“On top of all of this, they also cater to mums, dads and grandparents on their respective days.

“This means sometimes cooking for an extra 150 people each time.

“They are an absolute credit to our school and I feel they fully deserve this amazing recognition.

“The whole school would like to show them exactly how much we appreciate them.

“They are two of the most amazing staff members, colleagues and friends I could ever wish to have.

“They are pillars of not only our school, but also our community and we are thankful for everything they do for us.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Bo-Kay, Watson Road, Worksop.