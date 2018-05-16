Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre welcomes new manager

Worksop’s Priory Shopping Centre has welcomed a new centre manager.

This new appointment comes after a number of shops have left the centre in the last few months, inlcuding Burger King and The Body Shop.

Stephen Dacombe has been appointed and brings with him many years of retail experience.

Stephen, 52, joins the centre from Locks Heath Shopping Village, Southampton, where he spent seven years, the last two of which were as Operations Manager and Centre Manager.

Prior to this role, Stephen spent seven years as an independent retailer, so he has a unique insight in to the role of running a shopping centre.

Discussing his new role, Stephen said: “I’m so pleased to be given this exciting opportunity to manage the Priory Shopping Centre and to be involved in the Worksop community.

“I’ve got some great ideas for the centre and I’m looking forward to working with our retailers and various town stakeholders.”

Stephens’ long term background is in banking and personal finance, having then ran his own news agents business which gave him a unique insight to the retail world which lead him to move into the retail sector in a security role.

In time, this evolved into management within retail so he has experience from the full spectrum.

He said: “My well-rounded background gives me a unique insight into retail.

“I’ve seen it from all sides including as a retailer and business owner myself, so I understand the highs and lows people can experience.

“I think people appreciate this when talking to me as I can relate to what they are going through.”

Stephen is already enjoying his new role.

He said: “I’ve got a split role between two shopping centres, The Priory in Worksop and the Foundry in Scunthorpe, so there’s been a lot to get familiar with but the teams at both sites have been great.

“Having a strong team behind me has really helped with a smooth transition.

“I’m really looking forward to progressing things and become a key player within the town communities.”

For more information visit www.theprioryshoppingcentre.co.uk.