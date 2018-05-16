Worksop’s new housing development is starting to take shape and residents start to move in

A new housing development in Worksop is starting to take shape and residents have started to move into the new properties.

More than 300 new homes and a primary school are being built on land off Gateford.

Coun Jo White, cabinet member for economic development at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Gateford Park is one of the biggest and most important developments in the Worksop area.

“New development creates much needed homes for our existing residents and creates opportunities for people wishing to move to Worksop and North Nottinghamshire.

“Supporting growth and business are two of the Council’s key priorities for the district and these objectives can only be met by attracting new residents and families with the development of new housing estates.

“This also goes hand in hand with unlocking new employment sites that create more jobs for local people.

“Worksop is a growing town and the council is working with developers and partners to allow all of these positive things to happen.”

Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Jones Homes are completing the development.

Jan Ruston, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are very excited to be building quality new homes at our highly anticipated development Gateford Park.

“As a five star housebuilder it is great for us to be providing new and modern homes that will be suitable for a range of different property seekers in this up and coming area of Worksop.”

Sam Wood, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “This development has something for everyone whether it be people looking for their first home or a growing family looking for more space.”

Philippa Ingram, Jones Homes’ sales advisor, said: “The location of the development, combined with the stylish selection of new build homes, has certainly attracted high volumes of interest in Gateford Park. It is a true family development.”

Gateford Park offers a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes to the sought-after Nottinghamshire town of Worksop.

Situated in the appealing suburb of Gateford on Holme Way, the development by Barratt Homes North Midlands and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West is ideally located just a stone’s throw away from Worksop town centre, providing easy access to an array of high street shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

The development already benefits from a host of facilities and amenities on its doorstep which are attracting a range of different residents. Short trips to the Peak District and Clumber Park offer the perfect countryside getaways, whilst quick commutes to the M1 and A1 and a two mile drive to Worksop Railway Station is great news for working professionals looking to travel into the cities or surrounding areas.

The development will feature bat and bird boxes to preserve local wildlife in the area. Swift bricks will also be installed around Gateford Park to encourage swifts and house sparrows to nest inside.

With highly sought-after primary and secondary schools close by, it’s the ideal place for families to settle down.

Sam added: “We would urge anyone who is interested in the development to visit our friendly Sales Advisers and find out what Gateford Park has to offer them.”

Residents at Gateford Park will not only benefit from quality built homes, but also the fantastic transport links and exciting lifestyle opportunities the development provides.

The Show Homes are now open to view and offer a vital visual tool for buyers to see the layout and practicality of a home style, alongside the high specification of the build. One of the bedrooms in the Barratt Homes Kingsville style Show Home pays homage to rich history of Nottinghamshire with a Robin Hood theme.

Jones Homes is delighted to welcome to their new home the first residents at its exclusive Gateford Park development in Worksop.

Due to high levels of interest and demand, Jones Homes welcomed the first residents earlier than planned, and some months before the showhomes are planned to be finished.

As such, Jones Homes has now released for sale a number of properties on phase 2, which are available to buy at pre-showhome prices.

Aesthetically attractive, each home will boast individual characteristics ensuring a varied street scene, synonymous with all Jones Homes developments. With modern lifestyles in mind, the internal arrangement of each home has been carefully considered and designed to feature open plan kitchens, dining and family rooms, studies, utility rooms and en suite shower rooms.

The homes will have an impressive specification as standard that includes a choice of contemporary kitchen complete with integrated appliances, fully tiled bathrooms, including a choice of floor and wall tiles, together with a range of fixtures and fittings that most would consider an optional extra including polished chrome light switches, doorbell and alarm systems to name but a few.

Jones Homes’ newly appointed Sales Advisor, Philippa Ingram, is on hand to help potential purchasers. Having worked in the housebuilding industry for many years, Philippa is perfectly placed to advise buyers, guide them through the build process and welcome them to Gateford Park.

She says: “The location of the development, combined with the stylish selection of new build homes, has certainly attracted high volumes of interest in Gateford Park. It is a true family development and we have taken reservations from many locals, as well as people from further afield who are moving into the area to be close to the motorway links.

“What sets Jones Homes apart from its competitors is the design and specification of our homes, with every aspect carefully considered. With construction progressing well and the first properties already occupied, I am keen to continue developing my relationships with residents as they move in, helping them create and settle in to their dream home.”

Responsible for the construction is Site Manager Andy Sanderson. Working alongside Andy is Assistant Site Manager Matthew Hetherington, who together will ensure the properties are built to high standards and are delivered on time, which also includes the showhomes that are scheduled to open this Summer.

Well located with excellent local amenities, schools and transport links, the development will appeal to families looking for a spacious home, as well as young professionals and commuters wanting to take advantage of village life yet retain easy access to the motorway network and regional train stations.

Prices at Gateford Park start from £274,995 for a four bedroom property and from £379,995 for a five bedroom home. Help to Buy is available at the development.

For further information please contact Jones Homes by calling 07736 695865 (open Monday to Friday from 10am until 5pm, Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 5pm) or emailing sales.gatefordpark@emerson.co.uk. Alternatively, please visit www.jones-homes.co.uk.