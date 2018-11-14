Worksop residents are getting ready for this year’s Christmas lights switch on

Excited Worksop residents are getting ready for the town’s Christmas lights switch on.

This year’s Worksop Christmas Lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 24, with live entertainment from the main stage on the Market Square outside the Savoy Cinema from 12.30pm.

The festivities will be compared by local actors and DJs Brett Garrett and Jack Parr and will feature performances from acts including The Automatic Fishcake, rapper Koda, The Burrows, Voices of the Vale and singer Connie Emery, the 2018 winner of Worksop’s Got Talent. There will also be performances from Sir Edmund Hilary School Choir and Redlands School Choir.

As well as the usual full Saturday provisions market there will be fairground rides and food stalls at the top of Bridge Street and extra stalls for Christmas gifts.

Shoppers can also take advantage of free parking in all Worksop Car Parks from 2pm on the day of the lights switch on.

The Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm following carols played by Worksop Miners’ Welfare Brass Band and the Christmas Blessing by Canon Spicer from Worksop Priory.

The switch on will be followed by a firework finale.

Philip Jackson, chair of the Worksop Business Forum, said: “Last year’s Christmas Lights Switch on was really well attended and I am calling on the people of Worksop to once again back their town, come down and support your traders and enjoy the entertainment and festivities.”

Coun Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council said: “I am grateful to both the Worksop Business Forum and the North Notts BID for their work in organising this year’s Christmas Light’s Switch On. We all know the pressure that high streets up and down the country are under so I hope that people can turn out.”