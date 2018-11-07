Worksop pupils get some help to be seen better on their walk to school

Pupils from a Worksop primary school joined with thousands of children across the UK to take part in International Walk to School Month throughout October.

Gateford Park Primary School in Amherst Rise, Worksop, teamed up with Barratt Homes North Midlands, which supported the campaign by donating 100 hi-visibility bag tags for every pupil to wear on their way to and from school during the awareness month and throughout the rest of the year.

Chris Southgate, managing director for Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “By offering pupils a helping hand and donating hi-visibility bag tags they should be encouraged to walk to school and can stay safe as the dark nights draw in.”