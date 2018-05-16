Worksop paramedic retires after caring for 100,000 patients and delivering a baby throughout 42 year career

After caring for more than 100,000 patients and delivering one baby throughout a 42 year career a Worksop paramedic is now celebrating his retirement.

Brian Wilkinson, 64, began working for the ambulance service as a technician in 1976 from Retford Station, before moving to Worksop Station two years later.

During his time with the service, he has been instrumental in having penicillin introduced onto ambulances to help save the lives of patients with meningitis, and he has coached and supported dozens of student paramedics.

Brian has been based at Worksop for the last 40 years and has saved the lives of hundreds of people across Nottinghamshire, but has now made the difficult decision to retire.

He said: “After 42 years with the ambulance service, it hasn’t sunk in yet that I’m actually retiring.

“I’m going to spend some time relaxing, work on my golf swing, and I’m looking forward to spending more time with my grandchildren.

“Over my time I have met some lovely colleagues, unfortunately some of them are no longer with us.

“I have enjoyed my time and I have seen some changes over the years, particularly with technology and skills. When I started we had a blanket and a wooden splint.

“I was introduced to the service by a friend and I thought it was something I might be interested in.

“I did numerous jobs over the year and I have delivered one baby, and that was enough for me.

“It is a lovely job and a wonderful service and there are some wonderful characters.

“Retiring has made me realise how appreciated we are, you get some thanks off people but we really are appreciated.”

Close friends and colleagues gathered at Worksop Ambulance Station to celebrate Brian’s long service and to wish him well for the future.

Keith Underwood, Ambulance Operations Manager for Nottinghamshire, said that Brian has been a vital member of the EMAS team for a long time and a great ambassador for the service.

He said: “I feel privileged and honoured to have worked with Brian.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and I was delighted to have been able to present him with his long service award.”