Worksop flat which was frequently visited by drug users is closed

Bassetlaw District Council has taken back possession of a flat in Worksop after frequent drug use and anti social behaviour.

The flat at 60 Trent Street had been the subject of a Closure Order after the former tenant Deborah Manning, 54, of no fixed address, and a number of known drug users had been involved in anti-social behaviour at the block of flats in the Sandy Lane area of Worksop.

Gainsborough Standard In Court logo

The closure follows a successful application to Mansfield County Court.

The council was able to successfully apply for possession under ‘absolute grounds for possession’ as set out in Section 84A Condition 4 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

It means that Manning can no longer return to the property and in addition to granting possession on February 14.

Mansfield County Court also ordered Manning to pay the council’s costs of £491.75.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It is great news that the court has supported the council’s application for possession of this property, which can now be given to someone who is in need of social housing.

“The council, working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and the community, is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour and this action shows that should tenants persistently commit serious acts of ASB, we will seek to take your home away from you.

“I would like to thank the residents of Trent Street whose statements supported our applications for a Closure Notice and the eventual possession of the property.

“With the help of residents, we are able to take lasting action to deal with anti-social behaviour.

“I’d also like to thank the residents for their patience and support while this matter was resolved.

“I hope they can now return to their normal daily lives without the fear of Ms Manning being allowed to return to their community.”

The property on Trent Street has been boarded up since November 2018 to prevent anyone entering it after the Council placed a Closure Order on the flat.

The original order expired on February 8, and was further extended until May 7.

The Closure Order was obtained due to large numbers of known drug users visiting the flat throughout the day and night, which disturbed the daily lives of the fellow residents.

In addition, residents were subjected to verbal abuse, witnessed fighting and foul and abusive language, and security at the block of flats was compromised due to the external door being left open.