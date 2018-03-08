Worksop firm slapped with £15k fine for illegal waste site off Sandy Lane

A Worksop firm has been slapped with £15,000 in fines for endangering residents and the environment by operating an illegal waste disposal site off Sandy Lane.

The case against Yorkshire Waste Services, of Gateford Road, was proven in the absence of a company representative at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Officers from the Environment Agency told magistrates the site had been previously used by a company called Trent Valley Recycling.

Trent Valley went bust in 2016, leaving behind a huge pile of rotting waste that attracted flies and rats.

The site itself is one with a “high fire risk”, due to inadequate waste operations conducted by the previous owners.

This company did have an environmental permit for the site, however this was disclaimed once the company went into liquidation.

Officers discovered Yorkshire Waste was storing a significant quantity of baled textile waste on the site between April and June last year.

A search of the public register confirmed a number of companies had registered exemptions for waste activity on the site.

In light of that, and the fact that there was a high fire risk associated with the site, the exemptions were de-registered.

An enforcement notice was served on Yorkshire Waste giving it 21 days to clear the site of illegal waste.

However, the waste remained on the site and no attempt was made to clear it.

In passing sentence, magistrates said the company had “flagrantly disregarded the law”. They noted the offences took place close to a high risk fire site.

A Environment Agency spokesman said: “Yorkshire Waste Services has repeatedly put the environment at risk by deliberately ignoring the law for financial gain.

“Illegal waste activity such as this has a detrimental impact on the community and environment, as well as undermining legitimate businesses. We will continue to work hard to ensure enforcement action is taken against those who flout the law.”

John Mann, Bassetlaw MP, said: “I’ve been putting pressure on ministers in the treasury and DEFRA to help us get this site sorted and returned to economic use.

“We’ve been making some progress, but more needs to be done. The government needs to get a move on and agree the additional powers I’ve long been demanding for the Environment Agency to stop companies like this endangering local residents.”

The company was also ordered to pay costs of £7,200 and a victim surcharge of £120.