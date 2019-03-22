Worksop firm gets prize at awards ceremony which recognises small businesses

Businesses in the area, including a Worksop company, have been recognised in the East Midlands regional finals of the ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2019’.

Bloomfields Horseboxes, based in Manton, Worksop, were awarded the Business and Product Innovation Award.

The awards recognise the very best small businesses from right across the country. Every sector, every location and every type of small business is represented. They have all been encouraged to enter, free of charge and whether an Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) member or not.

Helen Moody, director, said: “The FSB have recognised us for our business and product innovation.

“We are so proud to have been awarded this prize as we work so hard to challenge the status quo of horsebox manufacturing and to get some recognition for our innovation is fantastic.

“We also couldn’t do any of it without our amazing work force who believe in our product as much as we do.

“We are excited to go to the national finals in London in May and even if we don’t win we are incredibly proud to make it this far.”

The winners of each category will go forward to the FSB’s UK Awards ceremony.