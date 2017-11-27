Worksop drink driver swerved over central line

A Worksop man was over the limit when he crossed the central line as he approached a bend in the road, a court heard.

Marcus Pastorelli’s Vauxhall Corsa was spotted on the A57 and officers followed it to a McDonalds car park at 2.10am, on November 11.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Pastorelli, 31, of Eastwood Court, admitted drink driving when he appeared Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Treve Lander, mitigating, said Pastorelli had been working late and had a few glasses of wine before driving to collect a takeaway.

“It’s a great shame he did it that way round,” Mr Lander said, adding that Pastorelli, who works in the construction industry, was currently unemployed, and living off savings.

He needed a vehicle because he was driving around and trying to drum up business for a renovations firm, Mr Lander said.

He was fined £120, with court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Magistrates banned him for 17 months, but offered him a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 129 days if completed before October 2018.