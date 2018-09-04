Worksop couple call in lawyers after Moroccan holiday was ruined by illness

A Worksop couple who spent the last few days of their stay at a Moroccan holiday resort in July confined to their room after developing serious gastric illness have called on lawyers.

Megan Spencer, 25, and Dale Collins, 27, both from Worksop, have revealed how they fell ill with a fever around a week into their 10-day stay at the Riu Tikida Palmeraie in Marrakech, with further symptoms of sickness and diarrhoea emerging shortly afterwards.

Megan and Dale’s holiday at the Riu Tikida Palmeraie, which was booked through TUI, started on July 6. Their illness problems emerged around a week in.

Megan said: “The sickness and diarrhoea really hit us hard and we had no choice but to try and get some support from the on-site doctor. While the medication we received helped, we were absolutely devastated to see our holiday end up like this.

“When you save up to go on holiday you never for one second think you’re going to face these issues, so to be confined to our room for the final few days was just awful. We literally only left to cancel excursions that we had booked – it was frustrating and depressing.

“To make matters worse, while I’m recovering Dale is still feeling the after-effects. It is appalling that this has happened and we feel we deserve justice regarding it.”

The illness proved so severe that they both required treatment from the on-site doctor and following their return to the UK, the couple have instructed Irwin Mitchell’s specialist International Personal Injury team to investigate the issues they faced and determine whether more could have been done to prevent them from falling ill.

Jatinder Paul, an associate solicitor and legal expert at Irwin Mitchell who is representing Megan and Dale, said: “Our clients are understandably frustrated and upset regarding the issues they faced on this holiday and we have already started to investigate their complaints given that we have reason to believe that there could have been a wider problem at the hotel.”