Work to start on £1.4m Gainsborough leisure centre redevelopment

Work is due to start next week to provide new facilities at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough.

The centre will be significantly redeveloped and extended to introduce a new Health and Wellbeing Hub following £1.4 million investment by West Lindsey District Council.

Work at the centre, which is managed by Everyone Active in partnership with the council, is expected to be complete by September.

Councillor Sheila Bibb, chairman of the council’s prosperous communities committee, said: “I am really looking forward to seeing work start on this exciting new initiative.

“Health and wellbeing is something I am very passionate about and I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project.

“Our new arrangement with Everyone Active will help to not only improve the current quality of leisure provision but we will be able to reach even more people across our district.

“It is vital that people do get more active if they are to lead healthier lifestyles and I firmly believe this investment really is going to make it more accessible for people of all ages and abilities.”

Once work is complete, the site will boast health consultation rooms, a sauna and steam room, 100-station fitness and toning hub, community rooms and a refurbished changing village.

There will also be a dedicated Active Senior Hub, which will offer short-mat bowls, easy-line equipment and a social area.

The redevelopment is being carried out by Callix Leisure and work is due to begin on June 4.

Kerry O’Neill, Contract Manager at Everyone Active, added: “The new facilities will offer a fantastic opportunity to people of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activity in a bid to becoming more active, more often.”