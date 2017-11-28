Work to start on £1.2 billion lakes project

Clugstons Construction are set to start work on the first lake of North Lincolnshire Council’s £1.2bn Lincolnshire Lakes project early in 2018 after the plans were given the green light by planners.

The first lake will provide opportunities for non-motorised sport, physical activity and recreation, and be able to host to local, national and international triathlon events. Surrounding the lake will be purpose-built running and cycling tracks, open green spaces providing natural viewing areas for spectators, and a water sports centre.

The lake will also provide a beautiful waterside setting for the villages to be built as part of the project.

The council has secured £2m funding from the Government via the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership to build the first lake, kick-starting what will be a significant development for Scunthorpe over the next few years.

Ruth Carver, Greater Lincolnshire LEP Director said: “We are delighted that works are starting on the Lincolnshire Lakes project. The scheme, made possible through the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s Growth Deal funding, has the potential to provide significant upgrades in infrastructure and homes, and we look forward to working closely with local and national partners to enable its delivery.”

Planning approval for the lake was granted on 1 November 2017.

The Lincolnshire Lakes project aims to build over 6,000 homes up to 2028 by creating six villages in waterside settings.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is an exciting time for North Lincolnshire with the regeneration of Scunthorpe as the Lincolnshire Lakes project gets underway with the building of the first lake. This is the first of five lakes that form part of the scheme and provide a beautiful backdrop for the six villages to follow.

“A key part of the Lincolnshire Lakes project is the integrated flood defences and drainage for the area and this lake forms part of that. The Government has invested £13m in the flood defences for the Trent and Isle villages and Lincolnshire Lakes; this project will transform our area so it is important that we get it right.”

Bob Vickers, Clugston Group Chief Executive, said: “Clugstons are delighted to see this milestone project get the green light and to be selected by North Lincolnshire Council to deliver it. We look forward to working with the council to develop the final proposals and will shortly be commencing work on forming the first of these stunning lakes. In doing this it will provide local jobs for both our own people and our suppliers.”