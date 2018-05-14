Work to repair sinkhole in Worksop is ‘progressing well’

Motorists are having to contend with traffic chaos as Severn Trent battle to fix a sinkhole that opened up on a major Worksop road.

It’s been over a month since the “massive” hole appeared on Carlton Road, a part of which remains closed off.

A spokesman from Severn Trent Water said: “Our teams are continuing to repair the collapsed sewer pipe on Carlton Road and work is progressing well.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, but this has proved to be more of a challenging and complex repair than we first anticipated, we’re also having to work carefully around other utility cables and pipes that are in the work area.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their continued patience, we’re working as quickly, and as safely, as we can to finish the repairs and get everything back to normal.”