Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by own car in Gainsborough

A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by her own car in Gainsborough.

Police were called to Trinity Street at around 12.40pm yesterday and found a black Mercedes car had caused injuries to the driver, who is in her 50s.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "On investigation it appears the driver had got out of the automatic vehicle which has then moved and collided with her.

"The woman has been conveyed to Hull Royal Infirmary with injuries which are described as not life-threatening.

"The incident happened on the car park of Kwik-Fit but is not related to their business."