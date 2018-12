A Gainsborough woman has been fined after she stole a number of items from various shops.

Leigh Hickey, 33, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough, stole items to the value of £75.30 from Tesco and Ariel liquitabs to the value of £40.96 from Boyes.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a total of £40.96 and £20 victim surcharge.