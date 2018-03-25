Wolds walking festival is back

The Lincolnshire Wolds Walking Festival 2018 returns in May for its 14th year, offering great walking across the East

Midlands’ only area of outstanding natural beauty.

This year, there are mor e than 100 walks, ranging from half a mile to 76 miles, so there really is something for everyone.

Many walks are family friendly and feature fun activities such as shelter building, bushcraft, treasure trails, bug hunts and more.

So there’s plenty to keep the little ones busy during the May half term.

The packed programme also feature routes suitable for wheelchair users and accessible with pushchairs.

Natalie Lunt, festival coordinator, said: “The festival offers a great way for everyone to explore a beautiful landscape and

experience its culture and heritage, whilst enjoying some healthy exercise in good company.

“You can discover the history of an area with a guided talking walk, try something new with a themed walk, enjoy an energetic ramble, relax with a short stroll, or experience the Wolds in a different light with one of the night walks on offer.”

The festival, which starts on May 19 and ends on June 3, is coordinated by Heritage Lincolnshire and delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service,

Lincolnshire County Council and East and West Lindsey District Councils.

This year, the aim is to encourage more people to join in a walk, as part of the council’s three-year Access Lincoln project, supported by the Department of Transport..

The full programme is available to download now at www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Alternatively, pick up a copy from your local garden centre, tourist information centre, library or visitor attraction.