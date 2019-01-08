Win! Tickets to see Buddy Holly and the Cricketers in Gainsborough

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

On February 3, 1959, rock & roll lost its brightest star when Buddy Holly died.

On February 2, the country’s first and best-loved Buddy Holly act, Buddy Holly and The Cricketers, plays a very special show in Gainsborough featuring the unparalleled catalogue of music that Buddy Holly left behind.

For more than 60 years, this music has entertained, inspired and moved every subsequent generation.

Buddy Holly and The Cricketers have delighted audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok and Swindon to Sweden for the past 26 years.

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the group guested on BBC One's Saturday night live programme, The One and Only, hosted by Graham Norton

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 2 at 7.30pm..

Tickets are £18 and £17 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which girl Buddy Holly famously sang about - a Peggy Sue, b) Peggy Donna or c) Peggy Amelia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Buddy Holly and the Cricketers competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, January 29 will win the prize.

